Vancouver Canucks narrowly lose to St. Louis Blues at home

Victory slipped between the fingers of the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night, losing 4-3 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues.

Brock Boeser, Markus Granlund, and Sven Baertschi all scored goals for Vancouver.

Colton Parayko, Vladimir Sobotka, and Joel Edmunson all scored for St. Louis, with Brayden Schenn knocking in the final overtime goal to win.

"We gave up a ton of chances, but they also gave up a lot too. It could've gone either way." @SvenBaertschi on game against the Blues. pic.twitter.com/1y94V8wWdl — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 19, 2017

What would have been a goal by Vancouver’s Thomas Vanek was revoked, after officials judged the puck had been touched by a St. Louis players hand on a delayed penalty shortly before it crossed into the net.

The Canucks next hit the road for a six-game away stint, and will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.