Moroccan communities celebrate historic World Cup win across Canada

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Canada’s historic FIFA World Cup run came to an end Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Morocco in the Round of 16 in Houston, Texas.

While many Canadians were left heartbroken after the men’s national team’s deepest run ever at a World Cup ended, thousands of others took to the streets and restaurants to celebrate.

In cities like Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto, members of Canada’s Moroccan community erupted in celebration as Morocco advanced to the quarterfinals.

One of the biggest names behind Morocco’s success also has Canadian ties.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who was born in Montreal before moving to Morocco as a child, helped anchor Morocco’s shutout victory.

Bounou has become one of the tournament’s standout goalkeepers throughout the World Cup so far.

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In Montreal’s Petit Maghreb neighbourhood, dozens gathered at restaurants along Jean-Talon Street wearing red Morocco jerseys and waving Moroccan flags.

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After a tense opening half in which Canada controlled long stretches of play, celebrations erupted when Morocco scored early in the second half.

A heavy police presence, including mounted officers and members in riot gear, monitored the celebrations and worked to keep crowds on the sidewalks.

More than 4,500 kilometres away in Vancouver, around 60 supporters packed a Moroccan restaurant in Yaletown to watch the match.

Otto Outn, who travelled from Morocco and now lives in Vancouver, praised Canada’s performance despite the result.

“Canada was playing like a very strong, confident team. They put Morocco back on their heels a little bit,” he said. “But then in the second half we were able to score two goals, finish with a third. Congratulations.”

Christa Aucy, honorary consul for the Kingdom of Morocco in British Columbia, said the gathering reflected the strength of the local Moroccan community.

“We’re feeling great. It’s been a fantastic day,” she said. “It’s been awesome to play Canada. It was really an honour, and what a game it was.”

Restaurant owner Mohamed El Haddi said the World Cup has brought the local Moroccan community together.

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“We’ve done this before, but more and more people are getting excited as we progress,” he said.

Morocco will face France in the quarterfinals on Thursday, while Canada’s tournament ends after its deepest-ever run on soccer’s biggest stage.

– With files from Dan Spector, Global News