Elisabeth Moss dedicates Golden Globe for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ to Margaret Atwood

The dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale won the the best television drama Golden Globe award on Sunday night, and series star Elisabeth Moss won the best actress Globe for her work.

The Bravo series stars Moss as one of the few fertile women left in a world ruled by a totalitarian regime that treats women as property. The show is based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel of the same name.

During her acceptance speech, Moss took the time to mention Atwood, and she also gave kudos to all the women who’ve spoken out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

“This is from Margaret Atwood: ‘We were the people who were not in the papers, we lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, it gave us more freedom, we lived in the gaps between the stories.’”

Moss continued: “Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you, who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world,” she said.

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, we no longer live in the gaps between the stories — we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves,” she concluded.

The first season of The Handmaid’s Tale has received much critical acclaim, and is coming back for its second season in April.

Mosss was up against last year’s winner Claire Foy for her work in The Crown, as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander).

—With files from The Associated Press