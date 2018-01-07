Jeff Browaty ‘not ruling out’ challenging Winnipeg mayor

A Winnipeg city councillor who has been a vocal opponent of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians is considering running for mayor.

Jeff Browaty has been the councillor for the North Kildonan ward since 2006.

He said reopening the famous intersection could become a major election issue, pointing to a number of Winnipeg residents Browaty said are also against the move.

“I’m thoroughly frustrated with some of the mayor’s policies and some of the files that I’d say have been bungled,” Browaty said.

“At this point I’m not ruling anything out.”

Browaty said he would need a coalition of people from all walks of life to challenge current Mayor Brian Bowman.

Bowman has not yet indicated if he will run for re-election in October.