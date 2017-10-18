Shadoe Davis: Winnipeg’s Portage and Main, is it worth it?

Is it worth it? Is Portage and Main as iconic as we think it is or is just another another very very busy intersection?

I’m going to say just another intersection. That’s right, just another major traffic hub.

Yes, I get Bobby Hull signed his contract with the Jets there in ’72. Yes, I understand they did the same with Dale Hawerchuk nine years later.

Matter of fact when anything really cool happens in Winnipeg it seems people immediately think of Portage and Main.

These things happen once every few years, maybe. Something big enough comes along they decide to close the intersection for an hour or so for a celebration or putting together a human Canadian flag for Canada 150 but most of the time it’s just an incredibly busy intersection. It’s difficult to navigate at the best of times, insanely aggravating most of the time.

Now, let’s put pedestrians on it.

The Dillon report just released by the city says traffic flows will be slowed considerably by opening the intersection to pedestrians. It mentions that transit traffic and traffic moving east and west on Portage Avenue will be hardest hit. The report says the area will be operating at near peak capacity during morning and afternoon rush hours. I have trouble believing it doesn’t now.

All this for just 11.6 million of your tax dollars.

As a Winnipeg booster and a guy that sticks up for downtown when others trash it I find this move will only sour people’s attitudes about our downtown further.

I’ve repeatedly asked the Mayor, “Where’s the benefit?”

He routinely answers with gobbledegook. The idea of an inner perimeter was tossed around during one conversation we had. I suggested I could get behind the idea of opening the corner to pedestrians if they could somehow mitigate the ridiculous traffic flow there. He himself used the phrase “inner perimeter” but I haven’t heard it since, never mind hearing of any plans to do it.

I mean just imagine how much that would cost?

The overwhelming majority of Winnipeggers are against this idea or vehemently against this idea. You have to wonder if this mayor really wants another term.