City could spend more than $11M to begin the process of opening Portage and Main

The first phase of the plan to open Winnipeg’s iconic intersection could cost city taxpayers millions of dollars.

The long awaited report on the project was made public Friday afternoon before it goes to a vote at City Hall’s Executive Policy Committee and Council next Wednesday.

The estimated price tag to remove the barricades and allow for at grade and below ground repairs has been pegged at $11.6 million, according to the report.

The city’s Chief Administrative Officer Doug McNeil, who authored the report, recommends the project move forward in phases which would start with a $3.5 million allocation in the 2018 municipal budget.

It recommends a “phased approach, ensuring all corners of the intersection work together with a priority to move people, however they chose to move, and is done in conjunction with private-sector improvements in the area.”

Moving forward with this approach would allow the city to align its work with private sector investment which is planned or already underway on properties located around the intersection.

However, $2 million of that would come from Winnipeg’s road repair budget.

The report does not lay out a specific timeline for reopening the intersection.