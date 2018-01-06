Canada
January 6, 2018 10:08 pm
Updated: January 6, 2018 10:10 pm

Train derailment east of Winnipeg didn’t contain dangerous goods

By Staff The Canadian Press

The train derailment occured 50 km east of Elma, MB.

Google Maps
ELMA, Man. – Canadian National Railway crews are clearing a derailment east of Winnipeg.

CN spokeswoman Kate Fenske says in an email that 23 cars were involved in the incident early Saturday about 50 kilometres east of Elma.

Fenske says there were no injuries and no threat to the public.

She also says there were no leaks of dangerous goods from the tank cars involved.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators to the site.

