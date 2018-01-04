Closing arguments continue in Lac-Mégantic train disaster trial

Closing arguments have resumed at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.

The lawyer for one of the accused, who was head of train operations that fateful night in 2013, is outlining his case in a Quebec courtroom Thursday morning.

Another defence attorney will present his arguments Thursday afternoon, while the third is expected to do likewise Friday. The Crown summed up its case Thursday.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude oil from the United States derailed in Lac-Mégantic and exploded, killing the 47 and destroying part of the downtown core.

Tom Harding and former colleagues Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre are each facing one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The defence called no witnesses at the trial.