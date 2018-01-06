Woman injured in afternoon carjacking in southwest Calgary

Calgary police have a man in custody after a disturbance and car jacking in south west Calgary Saturday afternoon.

The incident started around noon when police responded to reports of a man acting erratically.

“He was walking out in traffic and ultimately ended up trashing the inside the Esso station located at 37 Street at 17 Avenue,” Staff Sgt. Rob Anderson said.

An hour later police say the same man was walking along 37 Street by Bow Trail when he approached a woman who was stopped at the traffic light. Anderson says he opened the passenger’s door and assaulted the woman, striking her in the head several times and forced her to drive a short distance before he exited the vehicle and was arrested by police officers. Anderson says there was an altercation between the officers and offender.

“They were forced to physically restrain him until such time as paramedics with Calgary EMS attended and they had to chemically restrain him,” Anderson said.

The man was then taken to the hospital. The woman in the car was treated by EMS for minor injuries.

Charges are pending. It’s believed the use of drugs was involved in this disturbance.