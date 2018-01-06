Family of man found dead on New Year’s Day plead for answers

The family of a 21-year-old man found dead on New Year’s Day has put up posters in Edmonton’s Holyrood neighbourhood hoping to find answers.

Ruben “Ben” Baker was found dead in an alley in the area of 77 Street and 92 Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1.

“He leaves behind a family that loves him and misses him and wants answers,” Ashley Anderson, Baker’s sister, said. “He was murdered and was left like a piece of garbage like no one cared about him, but he has a family that cares.”

READ MORE: Suspicious New Year’s Day death deemed Edmonton’s 1st homicide of 2018

The Edmonton Police Service has not released the cause of death “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation” but investigators have deemed it the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Baker’s mother passed away from cancer when he was a child. He grew up with two women he called sisters.

“My kids will never see their uncle again. It’s devastating,” Anderson said.

Spoke to the sister of #yeg man found dead on New Year’s Day. Her family has put up posters near where his body was found. Hoping for answers in his death. pic.twitter.com/qi6QZ2b5sq — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) January 6, 2018

Anderson acknowledged her brother lived a difficult life. She hadn’t spoken to him for about a month before finding out on social media that he was gone.

“Unfortunately, he’s not going to be able to grow, to learn from his mistakes and become the man that he was supposed to be,” Anderson said. “I’d like people to know that Ruben Baker was a sweet person. He was always caring and giving. He was always there for you when you needed him the most.”

Family members are now trying to arrange a funeral for Baker and are raising money to help pay for the costs. Anderson said her family is struggling to deal with the mystery surrounding Baker’s death.

“I personally feel like our family will not find the answers that we’re looking for.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.