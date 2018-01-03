Suspicious New Year’s Day death deemed Edmonton’s 1st homicide of 2018

The death of a man whose body was found in a south Edmonton alley on New Year’s Day has been deemed the city’s first homicide of 2018.

The man’s body was found in an alley in the area of 77 Street and 92 Avenue, in the Holyrood neighbourhood, at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday morning and police said the man’s death has been ruled a homicide. The Edmonton Police Service would not release the cause of death “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Ruben “Ben” Baker.

Police are still trying to figure out where Baker was living and where he was before his death.

Edmonton recorded 42 homicides in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.