Toronto man charged after alleged sexual assault involving minors: Durham police

TORONTO – Police in Durham region say a 51-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple sexual assault charges for alleged incidents involving children that occurred over the course of four years.

Durham regional police allege that the accused befriended an alleged victim and began to sexually assault him on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2017.

They allege another victim, also a minor, was involved in some of the incidents.

Police say the accused threatened to release photos of both victims in order to keep them from going to the police.

They say the man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, two counts of child pornography, two counts of making child porn and two counts of extortion.

Police say the man used to coach baseball teams and had contact with other minors.