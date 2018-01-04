1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Beaverton, Ont.
Durham Regional Police are investigating what led to a crash in Beaverton that left a man dead and another in life-threatening condition.
A police spokesperson told Global News the two-vehicle collision happened on Regional Road 23 between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3 just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
A man died at the scene and another man was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police said winter conditions were bad at the time, adding officers are investigating the possibility that weather was a factor in the crash.
Collision investigation unit officers were called to the scene and shut down the road for several hours as they gathered evidence.
