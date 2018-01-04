Traffic
1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Beaverton, Ont.

The collision investigation unit of Durham Regional Police is investigating a fatal crash in Beaverton Thursday evening.

Durham Regional Police are investigating what led to a crash in Beaverton that left a man dead and another in life-threatening condition.

A police spokesperson told Global News the two-vehicle collision happened on Regional Road 23 between Concession Road 2 and Concession Road 3 just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

A man died at the scene and another man was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said winter conditions were bad at the time, adding officers are investigating the possibility that weather was a factor in the crash.

Collision investigation unit officers were called to the scene and shut down the road for several hours as they gathered evidence.

