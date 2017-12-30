Man arrested after body, ‘suspicious package’ found in Oshawa home: Durham police

A man has been arrested after police found the body of a woman in a home in Oshawa, Ont. Friday night.

Durham Regional Police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Officers located the body of a female inside the home.

Adam Jeffrey Strong, 45, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Police said they’re also working to remove a suspicious package from the home.

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said residents of neighbouring homes have been asked to leave while police investigate the contents of the package, but said there’s no public risk at this time.

The Explosive Disposal Unit has been called to assist.

Tudos said investigators have not released details about the package or the identity of the person found dead in the basement of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5405 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

—With files from The Canadian Press

Officers holding scene at McMillan Dr in Oshawa after a body was recovered within a residence. A suspicious package also located inside. 1/2 — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) December 30, 2017