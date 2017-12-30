Man arrested after body, ‘suspicious package’ found in Oshawa home: Durham police
A man has been arrested after police found the body of a woman in a home in Oshawa, Ont. Friday night.
Durham Regional Police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Officers located the body of a female inside the home.
Adam Jeffrey Strong, 45, of Oshawa was arrested and charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.
Police said they’re also working to remove a suspicious package from the home.
Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said residents of neighbouring homes have been asked to leave while police investigate the contents of the package, but said there’s no public risk at this time.
The Explosive Disposal Unit has been called to assist.
Tudos said investigators have not released details about the package or the identity of the person found dead in the basement of the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call Major Crime – Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5405 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
—With files from The Canadian Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.