Main Street Hardware in Seeley’s Bay to close at end of month

Seeley’s Bay is losing its hardware store.

The sign at the front of Main Street Hardware still says open, but won’t for much longer.

Doug Wade and his family have run the business for just over five years with about five employees during the summer months. The store itself has been a community institution for decades.

“The original open date for the original Grey Mart, which was before us, was I believe 1922.”

For Wade keeping the doors open has been tough.

“In order to meet the needs of the community I’ve got to maintain some pretty significant inventory, and there’s certainly costs and challenges associated with that. Labour costs are a challenge, seasonal heat is a challenge,” Wade said.

Just over two years ago, Wade held a crowd funding campaign to keep the business going and reorganize.

Community support has been tremendous, he said, but there just aren’t enough people in this largely rural area to keep the business going.

“The support that we have is extraordinary,” he said. “I just need twice as many of them.”

Main Street Hardware offers much more than just hammers and saws. The business also provides services, like faxing and battery recycling.

Wade said he’s been talking to other business owners to see if they’ll pick up some of the services he offers to minimize the loss to the village.

“We have a contract with the Ministry of Natural Resources for a licensing suite for hunting and fishing licences. We’ve got to wind that down. We’ve got a commitment with the Beer Store for the recycling program for the empties,” he said.

Seeley’s Bay resident Jasper De Groot says the community is not just losing a hardware store, but a meeting place. “Here they know you,” he said. You can “talk about the weather, carry on, you name it.”

Ken Leveck lives about 5 kilometres outside Seeley’s Bay. He says the drive to the store in the village is better than other options. He especially likes the predictability of the prices.

“Anything I need, they have quite a bit of it,” Leveck said. “Why drive half an hour to Kingston?”

Wade said he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s concern for him and his family, adding they will bounce back and be fine.

“My wife is making me look bad in a hurry. She made two phone calls and ended up with full-time employment in Kingston,” Wade said

The Main Street hardware store closes its doors for the final time at the end of the month.