MP Jamie Schmale seeking re-election in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

MP Jamie Schmale aims to fly the blue Conservative banner again in the riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

On his website, Schmlae announced he will be the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate in the riding for the 2019 federal election. Schmale was elected in 2015, earning nearly 45 per cent of the more than 61,000 votes cast.

Schmale says no challenger stepped forward to oppose him when the party held nomination contests for incumbent Conservative MPs in late November. He was notified on Dec. 15 that he will be the party’s candidate.



“It has been an incredible privilege to represent the people of this area in Canada’s 42nd Parliament,” said Schmale.

“I’m also honoured that I continue to hold the trust of local riding association members to serve as their candidate.”

Schmale, who for 11 years served as executive assistant to former riding MP Barry Devolin — is currently the shadow minister for Northern Ontario Economic Development and deputy shadow minister for Natural Resources.

Schmale hopes his interaction, engagement and work for constituents will lead to re-election.

“As we approach the next federal election, I will continue to stand up for hardworking taxpayers in this riding and beyond,” said Schmale.

“Over the past two years, Canada’s Official Opposition has held Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government accountable for its unethical behaviour, tax hikes and failure to deliver results for middle-class Canadians.”

No other candidates have been announced yet for the riding. The next federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.