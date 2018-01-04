Dangerous driving charge for man who attempted to evade Saskatoon police

A man is facing a dangerous driving charge after he attempted to evade Saskatoon police patrol officers on Wednesday evening.

The officers had spotted a car in the area of Victoria Avenue and 11th Street that didn’t have headlights or taillights turned on.

Police said the driver took off at a high rate of speed when the officers attempted to pull the car over.

Officers did not chase the car due to public safety concerns but other police units in the area spotted the vehicle being driven erratically in the southwest area of the city.

Police eventually stopped the car on Lorne Avenue near Grasswood Road after using tire deflations devices.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, has been charged with dangerous driving and evading police.

He was also charged with breaching a court order and was wanted on several warrants.