20-year-old facing drug charges after Warman, Sask. home searched

Brayden Letrud, 20, is facing drug charges after a Warman home was searched this past long weekend.

Mounties have laid drug charges after a home in Warman, Sask., was searched this past long weekend.

With the help of police dog services, Warman/Martensville RCMP officers executed the search on Dec. 30, 2017.

RCMP seized two substances believed to be cocaine and a cannabis derivative. Drug paraphernalia, weapons, cash and replica firearms were also found during the search.

Brayden Letrud, 20, is facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest and assault of a peace officer.

The accused, from Warman, will stay in custody until appearing on Thursday in Saskatoon provincial court.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

