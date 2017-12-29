Sask. RCMP say 911 is for emergencies, not having to pay for Xbox Live

Saskatchewan RCMP released their top 10 911 calls that missed the mark in 2017.

READ MORE: Loon Lake RCMP help Santa make special deliveries

Here’s the list, in no particular order, of real phone calls received by the RCMP’s divisional operations communications centre this year.

A gamer-to-be dialed 911 because they were upset they had to sign up for and pay for Xbox Live. Caller also wanted RCMP members to come and set up the Xbox;

A concerned citizen called 911 because a fox had entered their backyard and couldn’t find its way out;

Caller called 911 to find the phone number for a pedicurist;

A frustrated parent called 911 when their kids wouldn’t listen when they were told “no”;

A disgruntled individual called 911 to report that a friend had stolen their cigarettes and alcohol;

An angry gear-head called 911 to argue and dispute a parking ticket;

Someone took offense and called 911 when their friend called them a name they didn’t like;

A caller dialed 911 because they couldn’t find their keys and were late for work;

A number of people called 911 because they were upset the highways weren’t closed despite the weather being poor and the roads being icy; and

Someone just wanted to make sure when they called 911, to see if they were actually supposed to be in jail.

As funny as some of these calls may be, RCMP are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only.