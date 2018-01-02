Stolen guns uncovered by police in Prince Albert, Sask.
Three people were arrested after police found stolen guns and other property at a home in Prince Albert, Sask.
Members of the Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) executed the search in the 1000-block of 18 Street West on Dec. 29, 2017.
READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. cab driver fights off robber
Police seized stolen property that included firearms, electronics, personal cheques, prescription pads, and a vehicle, along with 6.2 grams of marijuana.
A 45-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both from Prince Albert, each face 14 Criminal Code charges.
A 25-year-old Sturgeon Lake man is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property and obstruction.
All three are scheduled to make their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.