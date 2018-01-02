Stolen guns uncovered by police in Prince Albert, Sask.

Three people were arrested after police found stolen guns and other property at a home in Prince Albert, Sask.

Members of the Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) executed the search in the 1000-block of 18 Street West on Dec. 29, 2017.

Police seized stolen property that included firearms, electronics, personal cheques, prescription pads, and a vehicle, along with 6.2 grams of marijuana.

A 45-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both from Prince Albert, each face 14 Criminal Code charges.

A 25-year-old Sturgeon Lake man is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property and obstruction.

All three are scheduled to make their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.