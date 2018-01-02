Crime
January 2, 2018 8:54 am

3 charged after Saskatoon police seize sawed-off shotgun

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The Saskatoon police special teams was called in to help officers with a weapon call.

File / Global News
A A

Three people are facing firearms-related charges after a sawed-off shotgun was spotted in a Saskatoon neighbourhood early Monday afternoon.

Police went to the 400-block of Avenue R South after receiving a report of a man with a sawed-off shotgun.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man facing assault charges

Officers confirmed the suspects were in a home in the area and the Saskatoon Police Service special teams was called in at around 4:30 p.m.

The incident ended around five hours later when police arrested three people and seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

Two women, 19 and 36, and a 16-year-old boy are charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They are also facing charges of breaching court ordered conditions.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avenue R South
Avenue R South Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service Special Teams
Sawed-off Shotgun
Sawed-Off Shotgun Saskatoon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News