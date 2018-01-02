3 charged after Saskatoon police seize sawed-off shotgun
Three people are facing firearms-related charges after a sawed-off shotgun was spotted in a Saskatoon neighbourhood early Monday afternoon.
Police went to the 400-block of Avenue R South after receiving a report of a man with a sawed-off shotgun.
Officers confirmed the suspects were in a home in the area and the Saskatoon Police Service special teams was called in at around 4:30 p.m.
The incident ended around five hours later when police arrested three people and seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.
Two women, 19 and 36, and a 16-year-old boy are charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
They are also facing charges of breaching court ordered conditions.
