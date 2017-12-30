Masked man flees armed robbery at Saskatoon business

Saskatoon police are trying to solve an armed robbery that happened in the 1800-block of Broadway Avenue on Friday.

Police said a masked man entered a business with a can of bear spray and demanded cash just after 8 p.m. CT.

He the allegedly left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money prior to police arriving.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The man is described as Caucasian and five-foot-eight. He was wearing a military-type hooded sweatshirt and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.