Saskatoon police warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills
Saskatoon police have issued a public advisory after they received reports of counterfeit $50 bills.
Since Thursday, the fake currency has been used at three different businesses.
Police have these tips to help spot the counterfeit bills:
- the metallic images on the transparent strip is that of a $5 bill;
- the transparent strip is slightly raised off the counterfeit $50 bill; and
- there is no transparent outline of the frosted maple leaf.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
