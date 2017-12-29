Saskatoon police warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills

Saskatoon police have issued a public advisory after they received reports of counterfeit $50 bills.

Since Thursday, the fake currency has been used at three different businesses.

READ MORE: Fake Canadian bills with Chinese characters being used in Saskatoon

Police have these tips to help spot the counterfeit bills:

the metallic images on the transparent strip is that of a $5 bill;

the transparent strip is slightly raised off the counterfeit $50 bill; and

there is no transparent outline of the frosted maple leaf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.