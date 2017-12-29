Crime
December 29, 2017 5:30 pm
Updated: December 29, 2017 5:34 pm

Saskatoon police warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police have issued a public advisory after three reports of counterfeit $50 bills being used at Saskatoon businesses.

Saskatoon police have issued a public advisory after they received reports of counterfeit $50 bills.

Since Thursday, the fake currency has been used at three different businesses.

Police have these tips to help spot the counterfeit bills:

  • the metallic images on the transparent strip is that of a $5 bill;
  • the transparent strip is slightly raised off the counterfeit $50 bill; and
  • there is no transparent outline of the frosted maple leaf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

