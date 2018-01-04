Kris Versteeg gives his picks for Sunday’s 2018 Calgary Flames SuperSkills competition

Although he’s still recovering from a hip injury suffered during a November game against the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames winger Kris Versteeg joined Global News on Thursday to promote the team’s upcoming SuperSkills competition.

The annual event gives players the opportunity to take to the ice for a friendly competition among teammates that emphasizes speed, accuracy and skill level.

“We, as kids, really enjoyed this stuff — and I know when we see kids that come out and get to see the NHLers up close and what they’re really good at, it’s always interesting,” Versteeg said. “For us, we even bring our own children out, so it’s always a lot of fun.”

Maybe it’s because their children are there watching that competition amongst players can get so stiff?

“There’s a lot of chirping that goes on and a lot of fun that goes with this event,” Versteeg said. “I know that we enjoy it and we enjoy the comradery and I think the fans will enjoy it too.”

Hoping to get the inside scoop on who’s set to win each competition this year, Global Calgary asked Verseeg to place his bets.

Kris Versteeg’s picks for the 2018 Calgary Flames skills compeitions

King of the shootout: “Not Mikael Backlund,” Versteeg joked. “He’s currently 0-10. So we will go with Matthew Tkachuk. He’s got a pretty good record right now.”

Shooting accuracy: Joking that he doesn’t think Johnny Gaudreau’s shot “is that accurate,” Versteeg said his pick would be Sean Monahan.

Fastest skater: “Fastest skater was Backlund last year. He’s a year older so he’s probably a bit slower, so I’m looking at… I’d like to see Johnny [Gaudreau] do fastest skater.”

Hardest shot: “I would have picked [Mark Giordano] but not anymore. I’m probably looking at Travis Hamonic.”

Puck control relay: Versteeg said puck control would have been his wheelhouse. “Johnny made me look pretty bad in it last year,” he said. “I want to go at him this year, but unfortunately we’ll have to wait for another time.”

Versteeg underwent surgery for his hip in early December and is continuing to work on his rehab process.

“I’m about a month after surgery right now so I just got off crutches about a week ago … I go back and see the surgeon in a couple weeks,” he said.

The 2018 SuperSkills competition will be held at the Saddldome from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $10.