‘Anything else would be more interesting’: Habs fans starting to tune out

The Canadiens hit the ice for practice in Brossard on Wednesday morning, after losing their 5th straight game.

Some fans have lost their patience and stopped watching the Habs altogether.

“Anything else would be more interesting,” said fan Eric Perron, who believes the Canadiens need to shake up their roster.

Season ticket holder Janet Walpole called it a “challenge” to go to the games recently.

“We’re not seeing the bang for the buck right now,” she said, pointing to high concession prices and a poor product on the ice.

The team’s poor performance isn’t just making fans unhappy, Montreal bar owner Peter Sergakis said the Canadiens’ struggles are hurting his bottom line.

“Big drop. Big drop. Actually, we have nobody for hockey,” Sergakis told Global News.

Montreal Gazette sports columnist Stu Cowan paints a bleak picture.

“We’re reaching a point where fans just aren’t going to care. At least when they’re angry, there’s still a passion for the team. But when fans don’t care, they don’t care,” Cowan said.

Rumours are swirling that Max Pacioretty might be traded, and that General Manager Marc Bergevin could be fired. The Canadiens have next week off and Cowan thinks owner Geoff Molson might make a change.

“If there are going to be changes, whether it’s in management or trading, Pacioretty next week is a possible time for them to happen,” said Cowan.

The players are trying to remain optimistic.

“It’s a long season but at this point, you have to turn it quick,” said defenceman Karl Alzner.

They held a rare player’s only meeting after their loss on Tuesday.

“It was a good talk. It’s necessary,” Alzner said.

Players are trying not to pay attention to the loud noise of angry Habs’ fans.

“Playing in a market like this, where the fans are so passionate — don’t twist my words, I love that about this city — but outside noise can creep into the room and you can’t let that happen,” said forward Brendan Gallagher.

After Tuesday’s loss, the Canadiens sit eight points out of a playoff spot. Things aren’t going to get any easier, as the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning come to town on Thursday.

