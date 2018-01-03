WinSport extends ski, snowboard and tube park hours amid mild weather

WinSport announced Wednesday it would be expanding its hours on Thursday and Friday thanks to warm winter weather.

The ski and snowboard hill and the tube park will both be open until 8 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

We're celebrating the weather by extending our hours until 8 pm on Thursday and Friday! Want to hit the hill this week? Retweet this before 8 pm for your chance to win TWO lift tickets. pic.twitter.com/G5WPBRbFdm Story continues below — WinSport (@WinSportCanada) January 3, 2018

The move comes a week after Calgary was plunged into a deep freeze that saw Environment Canada issue an extreme cold warning.

READ MORE: It’s so cold in Calgary, it’s too chilly for penguins at the Calgary Zoo

“Our valued guests endured some bone-chilling temperatures which unfortunately kept many of them indoors during last week’s Christmas break,” spokesperson John Francis said in a Wednesday news release.

“We decided to give Calgarians a few more hours so they can follow through with their plans to ski, snowboard and tube with their family and friends during the last few days of the holiday break.”

The extended hours also include all food and beverage outlets along with the rental shop and retail store.

Want your weather on the go? Download the free Global News Skytracker weather apps for iPhone,iPad and Android.