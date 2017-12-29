Calgary under extreme cold warning as ‘very cold wind chills’ forecasted

Calgary is once again under an extreme cold warning as frigid temperatures are expected to last until Saturday.

“A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected,” Environment Canada said Friday afternoon.

Many other parts of the province are also under extreme cold warnings, including Edmonton, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

The weather agency is advising people to watch for symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness and numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

“Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada said.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when conditions make for an elevated health risk of conditions like frostbite and hypothermia.

According to Global News weather specialist Jodi Hughes, overnight temperatures in Calgary are expected to get as low as -27 C with wind chill hovering around -40.

Saturday, the high is forecast at -25 with a windchill of -36.

