Regina police seeking information in two early morning robberies

The Regina Police Service is seeking information to assist the investigations of two commercial robberies that occurred in the city Wednesday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m. police were dispatched to a business in the 4200 block of Albert Street for a report of a robbery in progress. According to information in the call, two males entered the business and demanded that employees entered the till. The suspects had already left the scene when police arrived. Officers learned one of the suspects was wielding a bladed weapon and both had their faces partially covered.

In the second incident, another police unit was dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of Montague Street at 5:33 a.m. The employee reported that just before 5:30 a.m. two males entered the building armed with bladed weapons, and demanded the register be opened. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not physically harmed.

Police say that while the descriptions are not exact, the descriptions provided by the victims are similar. Investigators are still gathering and evaluating information. It is believed the two incidents are related.

Police are looking for information such as any vehicle descriptions, direction of travel, or possible related suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call either the Regina Police Service or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.