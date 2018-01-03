Winnipeg taxi driver attacked by passenger
A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering after being attacked on New Year’s Day.
Winnipeg police said the driver was punched several times and was robbed after getting into a dispute with a passenger allegedly armed with a knife.
It happened in the area of Burrows Avenue and Buller Street around 8:40 p.m. Monday.
Three hours later police believe the same suspect broke into two garages in the 1200 block of Manitoba Avenue. Tools were stolen from one of the buildings.
Two vehicles were also broken into and medication was taken.
Officers arrested 18-year-old James Albert Sumner just after midnight on Tuesday and charged him with the following.
· Break, Enter & Theft
· Robbery
· Possess Weapon
· Mischief Under $5000 X2
· Break & Enter with Intent
· Theft Under $5000
He remains in custody.
