RCMP ask witnesses to come forward after shots fired at person on central Alberta highway

Drayton Valley RCMP are asking for any potential witnesses to come forward as they investigate reports of a person being shot at with a gun while standing near their vehicle on Highway 624 on New Year’s Eve.

Police declined to provide details about the person who was shot at or why they were standing outside their vehicle but said the person was not injured.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, the RCMP was told that an unknown number of suspects in a white, crew cab Ford F-150 shot at a person on Highway 624 near Range Road 64.

Mounties are asking anyone who was driving in the area — northeast of Drayton Valley — between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to let them know if they saw any vehicles — parked or driving — or anyone walking or trying to flag down vehicles. They also want to hear from anyone who may have heard gunshots in the area around the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drayton Valley RCMP detachment at 780-542-4457. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.