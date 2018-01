Iran protests, deadly clashes revive debate on Canada’s ties with country

OTTAWA – Several days of deadly protests in Iran have rekindled the debate over the Trudeau government’s ongoing efforts to restore diplomatic ties with Tehran.

At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested over six days of protests across Iran, representing the most significant challenge to the ruling regime in nearly a decade.

In response, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office issued a statement today expressing concern about the deaths and calling on Iranian authorities to show restraint.

“Canada will continue to support the fundamental rights of Iranians, including the right to freedom of expression,” the statement read.

But the protests have also cast a fresh spotlight on the Liberal government’s plan to renew ties with the Islamic republic, which were first cut by the Harper Conservatives in 2012.

Discussions between Canadian and Iranian officials have been moving ahead quietly, with Tehran expected to send a delegation to Ottawa for a sixth round of talks in the coming weeks.

Freeland’s office did not immediately respond to questions over whether the protests would affect those talks.