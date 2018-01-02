Changes to Saskatoon civic rates and service fees in 2018

Here are some of the civic rates and service fee changes for Saskatoon customers in the new year.

The following rate and fee changes came into effect on Jan. 1, 2018:

Property taxes

The property tax increase for 2018 was finalized by city council at 4.7 per cent.

Recycling programs

residential recycling: $5.52 ($0.13 increase) per household per month.

multi-unit recycling: $2.96 ($0.15 increase) per household per month.

Green cart yard & food waste program (optional)

The program fee increases to $75 per subscription on May 1. If the fee is paid by April 1, it’s $55 per subscription.

Water

A 9.25 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates.

Indoor rink admission

adult: $5.50 ($0.25 increase)

youth/child: $3.50 ($0.25 increase)

family: $11 ($0.50 increase)

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo (general admission)

adult: $12.50 ($0.50 increase)

youth/child: $7.50 ($0.25 increase)

family: $25 ($1 increase)

There are no changes to the following: