Rick Zamperin: Brace yourself for these 2018 bold predictions

2017 is now over, and some fantastic and some not so great memories are behind us.

2018 brings opportunities aplenty.

And if you’re a sports fan that couldn’t be more true, unless your favourite team has no shot at a championship this year.

But if the past is any indication, miracles do happen from time to time on the field, court and rink.

All of this brings me to my bold predictions for 2018.

If all, or any, of this comes to fruition, brace yourself because it would be one crazy year.

Let’s start big, no huge.

Canada will win an all-time high 30 medals at the Pyeongchang, South Korea Winter Olympics to give our nation 200 total medals in Winter Games history.

The Maple Leafs and Raptors will each make it all the way to their respective Eastern Conference Finals, sending fans in Toronto and across the country into a frenzy.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will go from almost worst to first, at least in the regular season, but it will be Jeremiah Masoli and not Johnny Manziel at the wheel.

The Blue Jays will not only miss the playoffs again this season, they will have the worst record in the American League.

And my boldest prediction for 2018, — the Cleveland Browns will win a football game.

.. nah, that’s too bold.