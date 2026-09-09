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Canada

Person wearing Cat in the Hat costume chased teen: West Kelowna RCMP

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 10:46 am
2 min read
West Kelowna Cat in the Hat
West Kelowna RCMP are investigating an incident involving a teenage girl who was reportedly chased while walking in the community by an unknown person dressed in a costume resembling the Cat in the Hat. West Kelowna RCMP/photo
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West Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a teenage girl who was out for a walk was reportedly chased by a person dressed in a Cat in the Hat costume.

The RCMP said Tuesday the incident occurred on Aug. 24 near the 2000 block of Shamrock Drive. Around 9 p.m. that day, a teenage girl was out for a walk when she was reportedly chased by a person wearing a costume resembling the popular children’s book character.

She was able to make it home safely, police said.

“Regardless of whether the individual intended the behaviour as a joke, following a young person and causing them to fear for their safety is extremely concerning,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits in a news release.

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“People should understand that behaviour intended as a prank can have serious consequences when it causes another person to reasonably fear for their safety.”

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Police said those consequences could include criminal harassment if a person being pursued fears for their safety. Other potential offences like assault, uttering threats or intimidation, may also be considered if evidence supports them.

The RCMP is reminding parents and youth that if they believe they are being followed or pursued, they should move toward a safe, populated location, contact a trusted adult and call 911 if they are in immediate danger.

Several incidents involving the Cat in the Hat are emerging across the globe as part of a social media trend.

That trend features a sinister version of the Dr. Seuss character appearing to lurk outside homes and schools, the New York Times reported earlier this month. Some posts appear to have been generated by artificial intelligence.

The Times reported cases in Ireland and in several U.S. states.

Furthermore, the Caledonia Courier reported on Sunday the trend hit Fort St. James, a small community in northern B.C.

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