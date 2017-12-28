Rick Zamperin: Love him or hate him, Johnny Manziel will be a Ticat
“Johnny Football” is one step closer to joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Canadian Football League issued a statement Thursday, saying Commissioner Randy Ambrosie “is prepared to approve a contract” for Johnny Manziel should one be negotiated.
READ MORE: CFL says it would approve Johnny Manziel contract
The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has been on Hamilton’s negotiation list since September 2012 when he was a star at Texas A&M.
Drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, Manziel quickly fizzled out south of the border and was released before the 2016 NFL season.
Despite his popularity and potential, other NFL teams stayed away from the 25-year-old QB who had run-ins with the law, a stint in rehab, and was branded as a party animal.
But the Ticats retained his CFL rights and now that the commissioner has given the team the green light, Hamilton can sign Manziel or trade his rights to another team if they choose to.
Failing to do either before January 7 will make Manziel a free agent.
READ MORE: CFL fines Riders head coach/GM Jones for meeting with Johnny Manziel’s publicist
Don’t expect the latter two scenarios (trade or free agent status) to happen, especially after Ticats head coach June Jones predicted that Manziel could be the best player in CFL history.
So Ticats fans, you can pack away your Zach Collaros jerseys — and who knows, maybe even your Jeremiah Masoli jerseys (if there are any out there) — and get your “Johnny Football” #2 jersey before the rush.
No one knows if it will be good or bad, but we’re about to enter a new era of Ticats football.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.