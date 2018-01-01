House near Cayuga destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve

It is a horrible way to start the new year.

A home in Haldimand County, near Cayuga, has been destroyed by fire.

OPP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a home on Kohler Road, between Irish Line and Link Road, just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man and a woman were able to get out of the house, but the man suffered minor injuries.

Damage is estimated at $350,000 and investigators are still looking for the cause.

Haldimand County Fire Services says the fire was not suspicious.