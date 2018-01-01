Canada
January 1, 2018 2:33 pm

House near Cayuga destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

A house in Haldimand County has been destroyed by fire.

File
A A

It is a horrible way to start the new year.

A home in Haldimand County, near Cayuga, has been destroyed by fire.

OPP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a home on Kohler Road, between Irish Line and Link Road, just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Edmonton fire crews battle overnight house fire in frigid temperatures

Police say a man and a woman were able to get out of the house, but the man suffered minor injuries.

Damage is estimated at $350,000 and investigators are still looking for the cause.

READ MORE: Fight about $10 led to Winnipeg house fire: Police

Haldimand County Fire Services says the fire was not suspicious.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cayuga
Firefighters
Haldimand County
House Fire
OPP
Paramedics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News