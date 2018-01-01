House near Cayuga destroyed by fire on New Year’s Eve
It is a horrible way to start the new year.
A home in Haldimand County, near Cayuga, has been destroyed by fire.
OPP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a home on Kohler Road, between Irish Line and Link Road, just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
READ MORE: Edmonton fire crews battle overnight house fire in frigid temperatures
Police say a man and a woman were able to get out of the house, but the man suffered minor injuries.
Damage is estimated at $350,000 and investigators are still looking for the cause.
READ MORE: Fight about $10 led to Winnipeg house fire: Police
Haldimand County Fire Services says the fire was not suspicious.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.