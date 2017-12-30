Edmonton fire crews battle overnight house fire in frigid temperatures

Edmonton firefighters battled frigid temperatures overnight as they worked to douse a blaze at a home on the city’s north end.

Fire crews were called to a home in area of 108 Street and 178 Avenue at around midnight.

The flames were 10 to 15 metres high when firefighters arrived, shooting out of the roof of the garage.

READ MORE: Central Alberta hamlet devastated by overnight lodge fire

The fire spread from the garage to the attached house, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from jumping to nearby homes.

Eight fire crews worked in rotation to fight the fire, due to the extremely cold temperatures. It dipped to -32 C in Edmonton overnight, according to Environment Canada. With the wind chill factored in, it felt like -44 at times.

READ MORE: Dangerous deep freeze having impact on Edmonton’s first responders

The fire was declared out just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

One fire crew remained at the scene later Saturday morning. Investigators are working to determine the cause. The extent of the damage is not known at this time.