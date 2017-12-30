Arson arrest in Friday’s fire that forced Winnipeg family out of home

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the fire that broke out Friday morning in the 200 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Fire crews got the call and rushed to the home just east of Charles Street and spent hours trying to take down the flames in the cold conditions.

John Donovan lives next door to the house that originally caught fire. His home was also impacted by the flames.

“The neighbour woke me up at about 7:15, we came outside and the house next door was on fire,” he said.

“By the time I got me, my wife and our six kids out of the house, our house started on fire.”

The family of eight is now staying with family.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the Donovans.

On Friday, fire officials didn’t have a damage estimate.

-With files from Christian Aumell