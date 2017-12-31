Crime
December 31, 2017 5:27 pm
Updated: December 31, 2017 5:28 pm

Cash, lottery tickets stolen by masked man with bear spray in Saskatoon

A masked man reportedly stole cash and lottery tickets from a Saskatoon business on Saturday night.

File / Global News
Saskatoon police say a masked man stole cash and lottery tickets from a business in the Erindale neighbourhood on Saturday.

Officers were called to the armed robbery in the 400-block of Kenderdine Road at around 10:30 p.m. CT.

Police said the man entered the business with a can of bear spray and demanded money and lottery tickets, then fled prior to their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as six-foot-two, wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

