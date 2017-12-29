Kelowna crash sends two to hospital, RCMP remind drivers to slow down

Emergency crews were redirecting traffic and clearing a four vehicle accident at the intersection of Summit Drive and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. as the snow began to accumulate on icy roads.

RCMP have yet to determine how the crash happened but said two of five people in the vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The main roads around the Okanagan have been plowed and sanded but the new snowfall continues to create slippery and compact conditions around Kelowna.

Police remind drivers to slow down and anticipate ice, especially at intersections.