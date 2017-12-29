Sports
Defensive back Crezdon Butler signs extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Crezdon Butler to a one-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through 2019.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American defensive back Crezdon Butler to a contract extension Friday.

Butler is under contract with Saskatchewan through the 2019 season.

Butler, 30, had 39 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 15 regular-season games last year. He added eight tackles and a fumble recovery in Saskatchewan’s two playoff contests.

He first signed with the Riders in June 2017 after 46 career games in the NFL.

