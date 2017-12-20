Sports
December 20, 2017 3:23 pm
Updated: December 20, 2017 3:28 pm

Riders sign Canadian QB Brandon Bridge to one-year extension

By Web Producer  Global News

Brandon Bridge of the Saskatchewan Roughriders throws a pass in pre-game warmup for the game at Mosaic Stadium on September 4, 2016, in Regina.

Brent Just / Getty Images
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday that quarterback Brandon Bridge has signed a one-year extension with the team.

The Canadian quarterback will be back with the Riders for his fourth CFL season and third with the club after signing as a free agent in August 2016.

Bridge spent his rookie season playing for the Montreal Alouettes.

Bridge dressed for all 18 regular-season games last season and completed 92 of 138 pass attempts for 1,236 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Bridge started one game for the Riders against the Tiger-Cats and he threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns for a 27-19 Riders win.

In the East Final, Bridge completed 11 passes and threw for 141 yards and one touchdown in the Riders 21-25 loss to eventual Grey Cup Champions Toronto Argos.

“It is a real positive to get Brandon under contract for next season so we can continue to build with our core group of players,” stated Chris Jones, Riders Vice-President of Football Operations, General Manager and Head Coach.

“Brandon is a good young quarterback who has shown a lot of growth. A player with his size, athletic ability and competitive drive has unlimited potential.”

Bridge was eligible to become a free agent on February 13, 2018.

Brandon Bridge
CFL
Contract Extension
Regina Sports
Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports

