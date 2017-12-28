Frigid temperatures not leaving London anytime soon

Environment Canada says the Arctic blast that is freezing London isn’t leaving anytime soon.

There are currently no cold weather alerts in effect for London-Middlesex, but the temperature plunged into the -20 C range early Thursday morning once the windchill was factored in.

Environment Canada cautions that in such cold conditions, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. And if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s also too cold for your pets.

Mission Services of London said the emergency men’s shelter was slightly over-capacity on Wednesday night.

“We’re sitting at 112 occupants out of 111 beds,” said director of shelters Gordon Russell.

Anyone interested in donating winter clothes, including coats, scarves, toques, gloves and socks, can drop items off at either the Men’s Mission and Rehabilitation Centre on York Street or the Rotholme and Women’s and Family Shelter on Stanley Street.

Frigid air continues to hover across the province, with numerous temperature records broken in Ontario on Thursday.

“This will end up being the coldest December since 2000 for southern and eastern Ontario and southern Quebec,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Thursday.

Farnell said Toronto’s -22 C temperature Thursday morning broke a 57-year-old record and Kingston’s low of -26 C broke a 114-year-old record. He also said records were broken in Peterborough, Barrie, North Bay, Kitchener, Windsor and Niagara Falls.

“With temperatures expected to remain very cold through early next week, we could be in the middle of the coldest week [since 1979].”

So when can we expect a break from the bitter cold? Farnell said there should be some relief coming after the first week of January.