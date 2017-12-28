Pet licensing company DocuPet refutes claims of inappropriate conduct

Complaints first surfaced online in November about staff from municipal pet licensing company DocuPet allegedly peering into Kingston-area homes and listening at windows to see if pets lived inside homes in neighbourhoods they were canvassing.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” DocuPet CEO Grant Gibson said of the claims. “We’ve had just a couple of people online have decided to make a furor without any contact with us, or without any evidence at all.”

Gibson has consistently maintained that his staff are not involved with the inappropriate behaviour suggested in social media posts.

“They know that it would be reason for serious discipline, if not removal from our organization,” Gibson said.

“There’s just no merit to it.”

The company has only fielded one complaint in regards to the type of behaviour suggested by posts, but they say that one couldn’t have been true. It suggested a male staffer was peering into homes at night, but the company says it doesn’t have a male door-to-door representative, and canvassers finish their workday at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Kingston has also fielded a few complaints, but even those did not lead to anything.

“We have investigated the ones we have received,” Commissioner of Community Services Lanie Hurdle said. “But we haven’t found anything that would support these complaints at this point.”

After mutual discussions with the city, DocuPet’s door-to-door assessments have been suspended.

Both parties also suggest that if residents do have concerns, they should go through the proper channels instead of taking their complaints online.