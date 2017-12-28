Fatal trailer fire east of Edmonton not suspicious: RCMP

RCMP say a fatal trailer east of Edmonton last week did not involve criminal activity.

The determination follows autopsies on the bodies of two adults found in the rubble after the early morning blaze Dec. 19 south of Vermilion.

READ MORE: 2 people found dead after trailer fire in eastern Alberta

Police have not released the names.

The fire destroyed the trailer, but there is still no word on the cause.

Investigators were at the site for about three days.

Vermilion is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.