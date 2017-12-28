Eastern Alberta trailer fire
December 28, 2017 3:26 pm

Fatal trailer fire east of Edmonton not suspicious: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

File/ Global News
RCMP say a fatal trailer east of Edmonton last week did not involve criminal activity.

The determination follows autopsies on the bodies of two adults found in the rubble after the early morning blaze Dec. 19 south of Vermilion.

Police have not released the names.

The fire destroyed the trailer, but there is still no word on the cause.

Investigators were at the site for about three days.

Vermilion is about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

