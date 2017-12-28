N.S. chief medical examiner recommending inquiry into Lionel Desmond triple murder-suicide

Nova Scotia’s chief medical examiner is recommending an inquiry into the deaths of former soldier Lionel Desmond and his family.

The retired corporal shot his wife Shanna, 31, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his 52-year-old mother Brenda, before turning the gun on himself on Jan. 3 in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

READ MORE: Answers coming soon in Lionel Desmond killings, N.S. officials say

Their family spoke out after the deaths, revealing Desmond had been diagnosed with PTSD and post-concussion disorder after completing two tours of Afghanistan in 2007.

“This whole year seems like forever to me,” said Desmond’s sister, Cassandra Desmond, on Thursday.

“To be able to get answers and to know I am going to get answers and to know this investigation is taking place is due to the fact they realized this wasn’t the man everyone portrayed him out to be.”

In a media release on Thursday, Dr. Matt Bowes says he is recommending an inquiry into the triple murder-suicide under the Fatality Investigations Act.

READ MORE: ‘I will fix it,’ Lionel Desmond said before Nova Scotia murder-suicides

“There have been many questions raised by the family and members of the community relating to how this tragedy could have happened and whether anything could have been done to prevent these deaths,” said Bowes.

“I have reflected carefully on this case, I have reviewed the circumstances of these deaths, and I have had the privilege of speaking with some members of the Desmond family. I believe that an inquiry could help us to learn from this tragedy and, in so doing, I am hopeful that we may prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.”

In the months after the deaths, Desmond’s family had called for an inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the triple murder-suicide. Premier Stephen McNeil has previously said he believed the responsibility for an inquiry rests with Ottawa.

But veteran advocates, including former Nova Scotia MP Peter Stoffer, have said an inquest is long overdue. On Thursday, Stoffer told Global News he thought the inquiry was “good news” for the family and that he hopes it will be an open and inclusive process that will offer the family some answers.

“He was a sick man, which caused this tragedy to happen,” said Cassandra Desmond. “We have a broken system and now it’s time to fix it.”

According to the province, the terms of reference and the appointment of a judge to oversee the inquiry will be announced in the new year.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family at this difficult time,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Mark Furey in a news release.

“I thank Dr. Bowes for his review of this matter and will be acting on his recommendation in the new year.”

With a file from Natasha Pace

Follow @RebeccaLau