December 27, 2017 5:06 pm
Updated: December 27, 2017 5:13 pm

Edmonton police lay murder charges in Christmas Day homicide

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man who died early in the morning on Christmas Day.

While an autopsy is only expected to be conducted on Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the manner of death has been deemed to be a homicide.

Police said they are not releasing the victim’s name because it would not serve an investigative purpose.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a “call for assistance” at a home in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street. Once they arrived at the residence, officers discovered the man’s body inside.

READ MORE: Edmonton police homicide unit investigate suspicious death on Christmas Day

Police have not said how the man was killed or what may have motivated the killing.

On Tuesday, police charged Stephan Hendrick Kody with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The EPS said the man’s death on Christmas Day marks the city’s 42nd homicide in 2017.

