Edmonton police homicide unit investigate suspicious death on Christmas Day

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a south-side residence on Monday morning.

Police responded to a call for assistance at a home near 73 Avenue and 77 Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Officers found a 45-year-old man dead inside.

Edmonton police said an autopsy has been scheduled.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation, EPS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers.