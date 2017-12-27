Christmas weekend fire leaves South Frontenac family homeless

A South Frontenac, Ont. family of six is homeless after a fire tore through their home Dec. 23.

Carissa Teal said she had stepped out to do groceries in Verona, when she received a call on her way back from her 13-year-old son, who said he saw smoke. He was one of three children in the home at the time.

By the time Teal arrived at home, the house was already engulfed in flames.

“We had to sit here and basically watch it burn,” she said.

South Frontenac Fire Rescue pegged the damage at approximately $250,000, but still have not determined what caused the blaze.

“We know it was in the front of the building, either on the left or right-hand side,” Deputy Fire Chief Tom Veldman said. “There was so much damage done by the time we got there.”

The home, which will need to be torn down, was part of a family farm. The barn was spared and none of the farm animals were hurt, though the family did lose several cats.

The property was insured, but Teal said she’s been told it could be months before anything is finalized with the insurance company.

In the meantime, they family is hoping to find accommodations in nearby Verona so that their three children can attend the same school.

Teal said they were fortunate to have friends and family help them during such a difficult time.

“The community here really helped the kids out for Christmas and stuff,” Teal said. “It was great — they still had some normal stuff, [and] some clothes were donated right away.”