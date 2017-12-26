Family safely evacuated after Christmas Eve fire at Peterborough home

A Peterborough family are homeless following a Christmas Eve fire at their residence, but managed to escape from the house unharmed.

On Saturday night just before 7:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a call on Giles Avenue.

It took 15 firefighters to contain the blaze. Everyone inside the home at the time was able to escape safely, but crews say the damage is extensive.

“Once we arrived on scene, it was confirmed everyone was out of the home,” said Peterborough Fire Services acting captain Jude Rutland. “The fire was in the garage, and we managed to contain it even though it had breached the garage and was reaching up into the eaves of the ceiling. Unfortunately I think the family was just finishing off Christmas dinner, as were we, and [the situation] turned out like that.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.